By KDKA-TV News Staff
AVALON, Pa. (KDKA) — A driver crashed into a home in Avalon on Tuesday night.
The car caught fire after crashing along New Brighton Road. The impact also damaged a utility pole, which was seen leaning over the car.
Allegheny County says there is “significant structural damage to the front of the house.” New Brighton Road is closed between Frederick Street and Union Avenue.
It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control or if anyone was hurt.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
