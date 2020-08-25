CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 561 New Cases, Statewide Total Grows To Over 130,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The impact also damaged a utility pole.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Avalon, Car Into Home, Car Into House, Local TV

By KDKA-TV News Staff

AVALON, Pa. (KDKA) — A driver crashed into a home in Avalon on Tuesday night.

The car caught fire after crashing along New Brighton Road. The impact also damaged a utility pole, which was seen leaning over the car.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

Allegheny County says there is “significant structural damage to the front of the house.” New Brighton Road is closed between Frederick Street and Union Avenue.

It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control or if anyone was hurt.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments