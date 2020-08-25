Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 100 block of Dinwiddie Street just before 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a male victim in the street who had been shot multiple times.
The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Pittsburgh’s Police’s Violent Crimes Unit and homicide detectives are investigating.
No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate.
