PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are looking for a young woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since January.

On June 15, Etna police asked county police for help investigating the disappearance of 20-year-old Kaylene Oehling.

Police say she was last seen at her friend’s house in Millvale late on the evening of Jan. 9. She left the friend’s house to meet someone and police say she was expected to return. She didn’t.

She last texted her mom in the early morning hours of Jan. 10, but hasn’t been heard from since.

Police say she was supposed to come to her mother’s house to babysit later that morning but never appeared. Her mother was not able to reach her by phone and reported her daughter missing to Etna police on Jan. 12.

Oehling is described as a 5-foot-1 white female. She has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. The night she disappeared, she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.