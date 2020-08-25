Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parents in the Pine-Richland school district rallied on Monday in support of their kids and other student athletes.
Dozens gathered at the high school holding signs that read ‘Let Them Play’ and ‘Vote Yes.’
One parent with a child on the football team says an injury prevented him from, playing last year and that he was looking forward to getting back on the field this year.
“He had to rehab for 14 weeks,” said Dawn Wells McClain.
The board was voting on Monday night whether or not they should move forward with fall sports.
