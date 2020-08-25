CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
Parents rallied on Monday outside Pine-Richland High School.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff 

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parents in the Pine-Richland school district rallied on Monday in support of their kids and other student athletes.

Dozens gathered at the high school holding signs that read ‘Let Them Play’ and ‘Vote Yes.’

One parent with a child on the football team says an injury prevented him from, playing last year and that he was looking forward to getting back on the field this year.

“He had to rehab for 14 weeks,” said Dawn Wells McClain.

The board was voting on Monday night whether or not they should move forward with fall sports.

 

