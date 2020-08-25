By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A local bride was determined to make sure her grandfather was a part of her wedding day.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, that meant Emma Lee, who grew up in Westmoreland County, had to get creative. On her wedding day, Lee went to Westmoreland Manor to take pictures with her grandfather and show him her dress.

“We found out he wasn’t able to come to the wedding the Sunday before the wedding happened,” Lee said. “He called me on the phone and told me the devastating news that he wasn’t able to join. Immediately the next day, I called Westmoreland Manor to see if there was something we could do.”

Lee kept her grandfather involved. He even got a corsage and saw the bride’s shoes.

“He gave me the lucky penny for my shoe. So that is what it was, my sister, putting the lucky penny that he gave me in my shoe for the day. I wore it all day,” Lee said.

Lee said it was supposed to be an intimate moment, but the pictures went viral, much to Lee’s surprise.

“He told me that I would be in his heart all day,” Lee said. “That was hard. He was supposed to be there in person.”

The bride hopes to soon hug her pap-pap and thanks the workers at Westmoreland Manor for helping make her big day special.