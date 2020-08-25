PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools board members met for one of several virtual meetings this week to discuss technology and the future of Superintendant Dr. Anthony Hamlet.

Pittsburgh Public Schools families battled long lines on Monday to get district-issued devices for their students to begin the year remotely. A few weeks ago, PPS said more than 19,000 devives were still needed to become a one-to-one device district.

Later in the day, more than 140 public comments were read during the virtual meeting. Some of the comments were about allowing high school sports.

Some parents were worried about kids who may be disengaged and can’t afford pay-to-play options.

“Busing students for sports increases the risk of sars-Covid-2 transmission,” said parent Wendy King.

“Work with the experts to find a way that sports can proceed in some capacity,” parent Cindy Tipper said.

Comments were also read both for and against the contract renewal of Superintendent Hamlet. Some people were concerned about low test scores in the district, while others felt changing superintendents during a public health crisis would be too chaotic.

“Are we now attempting to hold Dr. Hamlet responsible for statistics prior to his arrival in Pittsburgh?” parent Selene Thomas said.

“I think it’s downright disrespectful to the taxpayers of PPS to have board members openly bash the superintendent,” said parent Lillian Moore.

The second part of the virtual public hearing is Tuesday. The board will vote on whether or not to renew the superintendent’s contract on Wednesday.