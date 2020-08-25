CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 561 New Cases, Statewide Total Grows To Over 130,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our entire region remains under a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon/early evening thanks to a cold front that will drop down from the north and plow into our hot, humid air mass this afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Armstrong, Butler, and Clarion has been extended until 2:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 a.m. for parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.

The biggest threat from any of these storms that reach severe levels would be gusty, damaging winds and possibly large hail. That’s in addition to flash flood threats from heavy downpours.

The most likely timing will be after 2 p.m., and 3-6 p.m. will be the highest probability.

After sundown, the storm threat dwindles and our same pattern repeats the next few days with warm temperatures, sunshine and a chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms popping up with the heat of the day.

Friday/Saturday we are watching for the remnants of what is now Hurricane Laura to brush by to our south; and hopefully, give us some much needed rain to help alleviate our moderate drought conditions.

