PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our entire region remains under a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon/early evening thanks to a cold front that will drop down from the north and plow into our hot, humid air mass this afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Armstrong, Butler, and Clarion has been extended until 2:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Butler PA, Kittanning PA, Meridian PA until 2:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/S0jZI2ZtVQ — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 25, 2020

The National Weather Service has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 a.m. for parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of MD, NY, OH, PA, WV until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/V3cZ5zT7kN — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 25, 2020

The biggest threat from any of these storms that reach severe levels would be gusty, damaging winds and possibly large hail. That’s in addition to flash flood threats from heavy downpours.

The most likely timing will be after 2 p.m., and 3-6 p.m. will be the highest probability.

After sundown, the storm threat dwindles and our same pattern repeats the next few days with warm temperatures, sunshine and a chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms popping up with the heat of the day.

Friday/Saturday we are watching for the remnants of what is now Hurricane Laura to brush by to our south; and hopefully, give us some much needed rain to help alleviate our moderate drought conditions.

