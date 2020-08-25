PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Strong storms will be possible this afternoon.

It’s the first of what the storm prediction center has painted as three straight days with severe weather possible for the afternoon.

Strong wind is the main concern for this afternoon followed by large hail.

The window for severe weather today is fairly tight and occurs as a cold front slides through the area.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Brackenridge PA, Leechburg PA, Freeport PA until 7:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/wkZ5esGiYH — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 25, 2020

I have severe weather chances being possible between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

This should be one of those days that you should fairly easily be able to track the leading edge of severe weather and have a good lead in time before severe weather impacts you.

Stay up to date and stay weather aware with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Yesterday’s high temperature hit 89 degrees.

I am not surprised as the core air temperature was warmer yesterday than it was on Sunday when we hit 88 degrees.

That means if everything else remains the same high temperatures should have been hotter and they were.

Today’s core temperatures are once again warmer than yesterday’s and I am forecasting once again high temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday.

I am forecasting a high of 90 degrees in Pittsburgh.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the remnants or leftover moisture from Laura could interact with a sinking cold front bringing some decent rain totals to our area.

The potential of a drought buster will exist and we are keeping a close eye on the setup.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos