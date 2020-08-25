CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Strong storms will be possible this afternoon.

It’s the first of what the storm prediction center has painted as three straight days with severe weather possible for the afternoon.

Strong wind is the main concern for this afternoon followed by large hail.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The window for severe weather today is fairly tight and occurs as a cold front slides through the area.

I have severe weather chances being possible between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

This should be one of those days that you should fairly easily be able to track the leading edge of severe weather and have a good lead in time before severe weather impacts you.

Yesterday’s high temperature hit 89 degrees.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

I am not surprised as the core air temperature was warmer yesterday than it was on Sunday when we hit 88 degrees.

That means if everything else remains the same high temperatures should have been hotter and they were.

Today’s core temperatures are once again warmer than yesterday’s and I am forecasting once again high temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday.

I am forecasting a high of 90 degrees in Pittsburgh.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the remnants or leftover moisture from Laura could interact with a sinking cold front bringing some decent rain totals to our area.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The potential of a drought buster will exist and we are keeping a close eye on the setup.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

