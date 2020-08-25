By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Forward Kasperi Kapanen may be heading back to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He was drafted by the team in 2014 and later traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the deal that brought Phil Kessel to Pittsburgh.

Canadian sports journalist Elliotte Friedman, with Hockey Night in Canada, first reported the trade on Twitter.

Kasperi Kapanen is being traded to PIT — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 25, 2020

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the Maple Leafs may be getting a first round draft pick in return.

Sounds like a 1st and cap space is part of return for the Leafs. https://t.co/TBeO1ch9Pe — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 25, 2020

According to Pittsburgh sports journalist Rob Rossi, the Penguins are getting Kapanen, Maple Leafs’ defenseman prospect Jesper Lindgren and forward Pontus Aberg. In return, the Maple Leafs get the Penguins’ 2020 first round draft pick, forwards Evan Rodrigues and Filip Hallander and defenseman David Warsofsky.

TOR D prospect Jesper Lindgren also going to PIT. Sounds like a first-rounder is key part of return. TOR clearing space — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 25, 2020

Kapanen was drafted by the Pens in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Leafs on July 1, 2015.

Can confirm Kapanen to Penguins is happening. Waiting to hear on return to Toronto, which should be interesting. Kapanen was GMJR’s first draft pick with Penguins. His dad played on GMJR’s Carolina teams. Long history there. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) August 25, 2020

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.