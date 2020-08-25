CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Forward Kasperi Kapanen may be heading back to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He was drafted by the team in 2014 and later traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the deal that brought Phil Kessel to Pittsburgh.

Canadian sports journalist Elliotte Friedman, with Hockey Night in Canada, first reported the trade on Twitter.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the Maple Leafs may be getting a first round draft pick in return.

According to Pittsburgh sports journalist Rob Rossi, the Penguins are getting Kapanen, Maple Leafs’ defenseman prospect Jesper Lindgren and forward Pontus Aberg. In return, the Maple Leafs get the Penguins’ 2020 first round draft pick, forwards Evan Rodrigues and Filip Hallander and defenseman David Warsofsky.

Kapanen was drafted by the Pens in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Leafs on July 1, 2015.

