PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a heartbreaking theft in Squirrel Hill.
After 60 years of cutting hair in Pittsburgh, Gino Scamardi packed up his scissors and razors in a suitcase and was headed for retirement.
However, Tuesday morning, he returned to his barbershop on Murray Avenue to find the suitcase and all of its memories had been stolen.
Scamardi, an Italian immigrant, says wanted to keep the tools as keepsake for all of his years of cutting hair.
He says he’s devastated.
“Everything they took away from me,” Scamardi said. “Over the years, that was my pride and joy. That’s how I make my living over 60 years in this country. Gone.”
Scamardi closed his shop this weekend, after his final haircut on Saturday.
Anyone with any information on the theft is being asked to call Pittsburgh Police.
You must log in to post a comment.