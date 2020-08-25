PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — No matter what age you are, the first day of school can bring anxiety.

As parents, it’s important to make sure kids are ready to transition back to school whether it’s in class or at home this year.

Families across the country are facing a new set of challenges.

As many parents work from home, kids are logging in for school, or they’re heading back to class.

No matter which scenario you’re in, extra anxiety could creep in as your family settles into a routine.

Lizzy Addison, an emotional support teacher says that a little glitter can go a long way.

Addison says the first day jitters story also relates to teachers and how they’re just as nervous for the start of the school year.

Now for parents, Addison says if they’re going back to traditional in-person learning, send them back with a trinket — something small that reminds them of home.

Another thing that is important to remember is that motion changes emotion.

Addison says the night before the first day of school, get up and get your body moving.

A great resource for parents is GoNoodle, which provides great tips and activities.

Don’t forget to check in on your kids and make sure they’re physically and mentally making a good transition.