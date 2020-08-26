By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MILWAUKEE (KDKA/AP) — Players for the Brewers and Reds have reportedly decided to not play their game tonight in a show of protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha Wisconsin.

According to Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal, the Brewers decided not to play and the Reds agreed to sit out as well. The Pirates play a doubleheader on Thursday against the Cardinals before starting a four-game road series against the Brewers on Friday.

The Reds have agreed not to play as well. No forfeit situation. Both teams have agreed to sit out tonight’s game. https://t.co/BZJAg8GujJ — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 26, 2020

The news came after all three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

The dramatic series of moves began when the Milwaukee Bucks — the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police of Blake — didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks remained in their locker room past 6 p.m., more than two hours after they made the decision to boycott.

