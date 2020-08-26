CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Total Coronavirus Cases Now Top 10,000
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND (KDKA) — If you and the family are looking to take a late summer/fall road trip, Cleveland just might be the nearby place to go.

No, definitely not because of the Browns. No, this reason is something small, gray, fluffy and adorable.

(Photo Credit: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo/Facebook)

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a koala joey for the first time in 10 years.

The joey is the first for Mackenzie and Nyoonbi, mom and dad.

(Photo Credit: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo/Facebook)

Zookeepers say they first noticed possible movements in Mackenzie’s pouch in May. Koala joeys spend the first six months of their lives in their mom’s pouch.

The baby emerged from Mackenzie’s pouch on Tuesday and climbed into her lap.

The zoo says guests can visit Mackenzie and her joey at the Gumleaf Hideout in the Australian Adventure exhibit on even-numbered calendar dates. Visiting times are from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The zoo has not released a name for the new baby yet.

