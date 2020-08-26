By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND (KDKA) — If you and the family are looking to take a late summer/fall road trip, Cleveland just might be the nearby place to go.

No, definitely not because of the Browns. No, this reason is something small, gray, fluffy and adorable.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a koala joey for the first time in 10 years.

The joey is the first for Mackenzie and Nyoonbi, mom and dad.

Zookeepers say they first noticed possible movements in Mackenzie’s pouch in May. Koala joeys spend the first six months of their lives in their mom’s pouch.

The baby emerged from Mackenzie’s pouch on Tuesday and climbed into her lap.

Birth announcement! For the first time in nearly 10 years Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a baby #koala, also known as a joey! This is also the first joey for mom, Mackenzie, & dad, Nyoonbi. 🐨 #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/HwFz8vGSu5 — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) August 26, 2020

The zoo says guests can visit Mackenzie and her joey at the Gumleaf Hideout in the Australian Adventure exhibit on even-numbered calendar dates. Visiting times are from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The zoo has not released a name for the new baby yet.