Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is looking for volunteers to pick up trash as part of the “Pick Up Pennsylvania” campaign.
The trash clean up project is set to begin on September 1 and is in support of the International Coastal Cleanup.
Volunteers and groups that already clean up roads through the PennDOT “Adopt-A-Highway” program are also being encouraged to take part in the effort.
Those interested in joining the campaign can find events in their area on the Pick Up Pennsylvania website.
You must log in to post a comment.