CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 561 New Cases, Statewide Total Grows To Over 130,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign begins on September 1.
Filed Under:Litter Pick Up, Local TV, PennDOT, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania News, Pick Up Pennsylvania

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is looking for volunteers to pick up trash as part of the “Pick Up Pennsylvania” campaign.

The trash clean up project is set to begin on September 1 and is in support of the International Coastal Cleanup.

Volunteers and groups that already clean up roads through the PennDOT “Adopt-A-Highway” program are also being encouraged to take part in the effort.

Those interested in joining the campaign can find events in their area on the Pick Up Pennsylvania website.

Comments