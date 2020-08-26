By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh will start offering fertility coverage to its employees for free.
The city announced Tuesday that starting in 2021, employees covered under municipal healthcare plans will be offered two cycles of IVF.
“The City of Pittsburgh is a welcoming place to work, where we are always looking to improve the quality of life for our employees and their families,” Mayor Peduto said in a statement.
A release from the city says they’re one of the few in the country offering health coverage for both gender affirmation surgery and fertility treatments.
In 2017, Mayor Bill Peduto announced the city would offer health care coverage for surgical treatments for gender affirmation. The city’s also been covering mental health and hormonal therapy for people transitioning.
