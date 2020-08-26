PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run of a pregnant woman.

Police from Zone 4 say they’re trying to find the driver of a gray Ford Mustang with black racing stripes. On Facebook, police shared a photo of a car and said it was similar to the one allegedly involved in the hit-and-run.

The driver — described as between 20 to 30 years old — is accused of hitting a pregnant woman just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The victim told police she was waiting at a crosswalk on East End Avenue at Tuscarora Street when the Mustang seemed to be slowing down at the stop sign to let her cross.

That’s when police say she stepped into the crosswalk and was hit. The car struck her with enough force she was pushed up onto the hood of the car, then fell off and struck her head on the pavement.

Police say she told them the driver got out and yelled at her. When she said she was going to call police, he allegedly got into the vehicle, turned left on to East End Avenue toward Brashear Street and sped off.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-422-6520.