By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A man on the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office “Most Wanted” list was arrested in McKeesport.

The sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Michael Lyons was arrested Thursday after being wanted on two arrest warrants for simple assault and a bench warrant for violation of probation/parole for a guilty plea of conspiracy to commit third-degree murder and carrying a firearm without a license. He has been wanted since Dec. 13, 2019, and was placed on the “Most Wanted” list on July 20.

Law enforcement says Lyons and two others assaulted a man on a party bus, dragged him from the bus as it was moving through the West End and shot the man in March 2013. As part of his guilty plea, Lyons was placed on probation/parole, officials say.

Law enforcement also says Lyons was involved in altercations with his ex-girlfriend’s friend in 2019 and with his ex-girlfriend in 2020. He was charged for both incidents.

Lyons is in the Allegheny County Jail, awaiting arraignment on his two arrest warrants.