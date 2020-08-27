By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash is backing up traffic for miles in Monroeville.
The crash is on the turnpike, near mile mark 58.3 eastbound. The crash involves a flatbed tractor trailer that’s jacknifed.
Monroeville: Multi-vehicle crash w/injury – Turnpike mile marker post 58.3 eastbound; Crash involved a flatbed tractor trailer which is jackknifed. Left lane open but there is currently a 3 mile backup. Team is enroute for the clean up of diesel fuel on the roadway.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 27, 2020
The left lane is open, but there’s a backup stretching on for 3 miles.
A team is on the way to clean up diesel fuel that spilled onto the roadway.
There’s a reported injury, but no word on the victim’s condition.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
