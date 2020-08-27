CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 61 New Cases, Countywide Total Now At 10,065
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Local TV, Monroeville

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash is backing up traffic for miles in Monroeville.

The crash is on the turnpike, near mile mark 58.3 eastbound. The crash involves a flatbed tractor trailer that’s jacknifed.

The left lane is open, but there’s a backup stretching on for 3 miles.

A team is on the way to clean up diesel fuel that spilled onto the roadway.

There’s a reported injury, but no word on the victim’s condition.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

