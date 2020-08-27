PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Healthcare workers and emergency responders are among the frontline heroes in the fight against coronavirus. KDKA’s Kym Gable caught up with a crew of creatives who came up with one sweet way to thank essential workers in Pittsburgh and beyond.

Yinzer Greetings, founded by comedian Jim Krenn, radio personality Larry Richert, and cartoonist Rob Rogers is donating sales of the new “Thank You Yinzer Bars” to the Pittsburgh Emergency Medicine Foundation, known all over the world for its research.

PEMF Board member John Chamberlin said, “If you’ve ever seen an ambulance or had somebody in an ambulance, more than likely, they’ve been touched by the research that’s been done here. But it goes nationally, so here we are as Pittsburghers, let’s take the Yinzer Bars nationally too. Get them out there and raise money for the Pittsburgh Emergency Medical Foundation.”

What does the wrapper say?

Richert answered that question.

“’To all heroes among us, Thank You.’ It’s very simple in this day and age, a little kindness can make a difference. We appreciate everybody who is on the front lines and has been since the beginning of the pandemic,” he said.

“Sweet little ideas add up,” Krenn said. “So that’s what it was. Basically to thank everybody for the great job doing risking their lives to help others. We should pat them on the back every once in a while.”

Rogers’ artwork depicts the real heroes of Pittsburgh.

“It’s like a love letter to Pittsburgh, in a way, and that’s what we love about it. It’s been my pleasure to be the artist for it, so I’m really happy to be a part of it,” he said.

The Thank You Yinzer Bar retails for $2.99. They are available at Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagles, Market Districts, Laurie’s Hallmark stores and the Ambridge and Hampton Do-It-Best Home Centers.

Yinzer Bars are produced in partnership with Canonsburg-based Sarris Candies.

