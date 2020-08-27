PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered showers and strong to severe storms are possible today, later in the afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds of more than 60 mph, hail and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Highs today will be in the upper-80s and it’ll be noticeably humid.

Laura is now a Category 1 hurricane, but there’s still life-threatening flooding and damaging winds spreading inland over western and center Louisiana.

Unsurvivable storm surge still continues to rise along the coast.

Here in Western Pennsylvania, we could see around an inch of rainfall from Laura, which would be a low pressure system late Friday into Saturday.

