By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) – Port Authority now has 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its staff.

On Wednesday, they announced a mechanic who works at its light rail facility in Upper St. Clair tested positive for COVID-19.

The mechanic had last worked on August 21 and has been in self-quarantine since learning of the positive test.

Port Authority says that once an employee tests positive for coronavirus, they have established protocols to clean and disinfect facilities where the employee works.

As of Wednesday, Port Authority still has capacity limits in place in order for riders to be able to socially distance. They are also reminding consumers and riders that face coverings are required for all riders at stops, stations, and while onboard of all vehicles.