PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With most school-aged children participating in online learning, there is a growing concern about the impact on kids’ physical health.

Among the problems? Eye strain. KDKA’s Kristine Sorensen talked with an ophthalmologist about what parents and kids can do to prevent discomfort and long-term damage.

Dr. Ken Nischal is the chief of pediatric ophthalmology at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

“If you’re concentrating on the screen, you don’t blink as often as you should. So the eyes become dry. They become irritated,” said Dr. Nischal.

The doctor says that won’t cause long-term damage but it will cause discomfort. To alleviate that, use eye drops, a humidifier, or just have a bowl of water nearby. Dr. Nischal also said to follow the 20-20-20 rule — every 20 minutes, look at a 20-foot distance for 20 seconds, which will cause you to blink.

Dr. Nischal also said it’s not natural for kids to look at anything close up for long periods of time.

“There is an epidemic of nearsightedness, what we call myopia,” Dr. Nischal said. “And we know that the more close work you do when you’re between the ages of 6 and 16, the more likely you are to become nearsighted.”

To help prevent this, other than reducing screen time, keep the screen at least 25 inches away and reduce the brightness and glare on the screen. You can also use an app to test your child’s vision. Children ages 7 to 16 can also develop a lazy eye from too much close work.

“When they stop doing close work, the eye can still be turned in and then they see double or seem a bit dazed,” said Dr. Nischal.

You should take your child to a pediatric ophthalmologist if you see this or nearsightedness. Dr. Nischal also says there is not enough blue light from a screen to cause damage to a child’s eyes.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.