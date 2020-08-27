PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yesterday’s brief cooldown is now over with hot and humid weather back in place.

The high on Wednesday hit just 86 degrees and today’s high will be back in the 90s. That hot air mass in place today and on Friday easily supports temperatures in the 90s.

With the return of heat and humidity, the chance for severe weather goes up as well.

At this point, most of western Pennsylvania is under a slight risk of severe weather for the day. Large hail and gusty, straight-line winds are the main concern.

Tornadoes also cannot be ruled out today. Any storms that develop will move quickly from west to east and will be quick-hitters.

Looking ahead, rain chances continue Friday and Saturday.

Late-day storms and rain on Friday will be fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Laura with rain chances peaking on Saturday morning just before sunrise.

At this point, a good inch of rain could be possible across the area going through Saturday at noon.

