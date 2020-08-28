CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 7 More Deaths In Addition To 63 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,128
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has increased the limit on outdoor events and gatherings to 100 people.

Dr. Debra Bogen, the director of the Allegheny County Health Department, announced the news Friday in a release. The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

Indoor events and gatherings of more than 25 people are still prohibited, officials say.

READ THE NEW ORDER HERE

“The step was taken due to the decrease in the county’s positivity rate and rolling daily average of case counts over the past month,” the Allegheny County Health Department said in a release.

The health department says indoor and outdoor seating areas for sit-down, dine-in service at bars, restaurants and private catered events are still to close by 11:00 p.m. Take-out service is still allowed after 11 p.m.

All other requirements for the county’s July 17 order remain in effect.

