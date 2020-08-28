By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has increased the limit on outdoor events and gatherings to 100 people.

Dr. Debra Bogen, the director of the Allegheny County Health Department, announced the news Friday in a release. The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

Dr. Debra Bogen today announced that the department’s order to stem the spread of coronavirus cases has been amended to increase the limit on outdoor events & gatherings to 100. Read more: https://t.co/HpS91AkWDc pic.twitter.com/wisuKkyZWc — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) August 28, 2020

Indoor events and gatherings of more than 25 people are still prohibited, officials say.

“The step was taken due to the decrease in the county’s positivity rate and rolling daily average of case counts over the past month,” the Allegheny County Health Department said in a release.

The health department says indoor and outdoor seating areas for sit-down, dine-in service at bars, restaurants and private catered events are still to close by 11:00 p.m. Take-out service is still allowed after 11 p.m.

All other requirements for the county’s July 17 order remain in effect.

