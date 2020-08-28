PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools students will learn virtually for the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year.

But many families told the district that they’re not prepared with proper electronics or internet connections. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller explains how Comcast is helping to make sure every student can connect and learn.

“We’re going to do remote and I set up an area for her. And now I’m just excited to spend time with her,” said parent Katherine Macklin.

Macklin lined up outside Westinghouse High School on Friday to ensure her daughter can access the internet for free this fall.

“It takes a big toll off of me not having to worry about paying for internet,” said Macklin. “Because I do worry about her being home now and that’s extra money for funding and feeding and light and gas and it’s just a struggle. I’m a single parent.”

That’s why Comcast wants to help thousands of PPS families through the Free Internet Essentials program.

“Almost 2,000 PPS students and making sure that they will have internet in their home for a year,” said Comcast spokesperson Bob Grove.

Grove said families only need to qualify for any government assistance program to receive free internet for a year.

“Comcast is providing two months of free service across the country to all new internet essentials customers. Then, in this case, the partners here in Pittsburgh are paying for the other 10 months,” said Grove.

Pittsburgh Public Schools wants to remind people “if your family was given a device in the spring or for a summer program, we need you to return the device. A device from the spring or a summer program will not work for this school year.”

The first day of remote learning kicks off Monday. On Aug. 29, PPS will host another device distribution event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The locations are below: