Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Magnolia
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Magnolia is a beautiful girl who came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization. Magnolia has a lot of energy and will need a family who can give her physical exercise and plenty of mental stimulation. Magnolia is hearing impaired and would do well with a family who will be patient with her and continue to work on positive reinforcement training with her. She would do best in a home with kids 13 years or older and may even be open to having a canine sibling!
- To find out more about how to adopt Magnolia, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24
You must log in to post a comment.