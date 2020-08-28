Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Magnolia

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Magnolia is a beautiful girl who came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization. Magnolia has a lot of energy and will need a family who can give her physical exercise and plenty of mental stimulation. Magnolia is hearing impaired and would do well with a family who will be patient with her and continue to work on positive reinforcement training with her. She would do best in a home with kids 13 years or older and may even be open to having a canine sibling!

To find out more about how to adopt Magnolia, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24