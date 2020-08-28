By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a one-year contract extension.
The move was announced Friday by the team. The extension begins following the 2020-21 season and runs through the 2021-22 season.
The deal will kick in after the 2020.21 season and run through the 2021.22 season, carrying an average annual value of $750,000.
Ruhwedel played in 41 games last year, tallying four assists and two goals.
“Chad is a reliable, depth defenseman who is a great teammate,” general manager Jim Rutherford said in a release. “He keeps himself in great shape and is always game-ready, which is important for a player in his role and the success of our team.”
