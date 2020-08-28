Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say they are investigating a bank robbery in Dormont.
On Friday, Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a bank robbery at the Dollar Bank on West Liberty Avenue.
Police say the white male suspect fled on foot and is approximately 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He was wearing a brown wig and a brown hat with black clothing over a white shirt. Police say he also had on white-trimmed black sneakers and a black surgical mask.
He was carrying a black bag, too, police say. The call came in at 6:40 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
