CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 7 More Deaths In Addition To 63 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,128
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say the robbery happened at the Dollar Bank on West Liberty Avenue.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bank Robbery, Dormont, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say they are investigating a bank robbery in Dormont.

On Friday, Allegheny County police said officials were notified of a bank robbery at the Dollar Bank on West Liberty Avenue.

(Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA)

Police say the white male suspect fled on foot and is approximately 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He was wearing a brown wig and a brown hat with black clothing over a white shirt. Police say he also had on white-trimmed black sneakers and a black surgical mask.

He was carrying a black bag, too, police say. The call came in at 6:40 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments