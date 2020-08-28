PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Much-needed rain fell across the area on Thursday in the way of several rounds of storms.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

At this point, we’ll take what we can get and we got 0.93″ of rain at the Pittsburgh International Airport, which was the most rain recorded in a single day since April 26.

On April 26, 1.19″ of rain were recorded at the airport.

More rain is expected today with off and on storms possible.

Severe weather will also be possible with strong, straight-line winds being the biggest concern.

Part of today’s rain and storms will be fueled by the remnants of Laura, the storm now barely holding its tropical characteristics as it rolls through Arkansas.

Rain chances will begin to decline once Saturday afternoon rolls around.

It may be a bit aggressive, but it appears the rain will be out of the region by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday with the rest of the weekend dry and pleasant.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.