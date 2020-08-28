PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Friday afternoon, the cleanup continued around Western Pennsylvania after last night’s storms.

“It sounded like the train coming right through our backyard,” Mitch Wilbanks said, describing the Thursday night storms in Edgeworth Borough, Allegheny County.

Wilbanks delayed his Friday morning run, to clean up branches that fell in his yard.

“We moved from here from Houston two years ago and the last time I heard winds like that was in Houston during hurricanes, so that was some pretty strong storms,” he told KDKA’s Lisa Washington.

Fallen branches could be seen along Maple, and other streets in Edgeworth, some leaning on houses.

“The wind was pretty ferocious, I’ve really never seen it, so active,” said John Conte, who lives in Edgeworth.

Conte added, “It was pretty wild to watch, that’s for sure.”

Large tree trunks had to be cut into smaller pieces to be removed. Neighbors say the storms moved through quickly, knocking out power and leaving a trail of damage in less than 15 minutes.

“All over, too it’s not one isolated area,” said Conte, as he looked at the damage. ” It seems like all over Edgeworth, there’s a lot of trees down.”

A fast-moving storm, that will take some residents a lot longer to clean up.