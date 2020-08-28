CARNEGIE (KDKA) – Carnegie was one of the areas of western Pennsylvania that were hit hard by Thursday night’s thunderstorms.

Specifically, the intersection of Chestnut and Lydia Streets where traffic lights are not working, and a stop sign was needed to be placed in the center as Duquesne Light continued to work.

Several areas south of the city are still without power, according to Duquesne Light. This includes areas such as Green Tree and Dormont.

The power outages were not just limited to the south of the city.

Customers north of the city in Hampton and Butler County were also hit hard.

At one point, nearly 55,000 homes had no power due to the storms that moved through the area.

This impacted nearly 40,000 customers.

There were also a lot of damages, including downed trees and wires down, with several of those blocking roads.

One woman described what she saw when the storms moved through on Thursday night.

“I saw a bunch of stuff starting to fly toward me so I ran to the house because it was hard to see with all the debris flying in the air,” said Heather Nevills, a Carnegie resident. “It was really black coming from this direction and I happened to just kind of lookup and observe the clouds and I saw a rotation above my head.”

As for the outages affecting Duquesne Light, they say that “full restoration may not be complete until Saturday afternoon.”