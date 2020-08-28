NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Westminster College says about 100 of their students have been asked to quarantine due to potential exposure to coronavirus.

Many of the students have returned home, but others are quarantining on campus.

They will be allowed to return to activities and classes on Friday, Sept. 11, unless they development symptoms in the meantime that would require testing.

The college says in a statement, “This quarantine measure does not indicate a campus outbreak, but is an intentional effort to mitigate such an occurrence.”

The college says they are working with the quarantined students staying on campus for housing, meal and academic arrangements.

In addition, the faculty is offering hybrid course opportunities for the semester.

Representatives with the college say the campus community has had three confirmed COVID-19 cases since July 25; two of which were before students returned for the fall semester.

The college is awaiting the results of several other tests.

Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson said in a statement, “This is a semester unlike any other at Westminster College, and as always, our highest priority is the health and safety of our campus. The College’s COVID-19 plan calls for cooperation with recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which has advised us to quarantine these students. We are committed to keeping our campus safe for students, employees and visitors and will continue to take all necessary precautions.”

