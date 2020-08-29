CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 5 More Deaths In Addition To 83 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,211
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — CMU wants to use drone videos posted to social media to assess damage after disasters.

The university says drone video offers a better look and more angles than satellite images. Drone videos are also being posted quickly to social media, which helps move the damage assessment process along considerably, according to the university.

Researchers are developing a system called MSNet that uses artificial intelligence to screen the videos and identify buildings to assess whether they’re damaged, and, if so, how badly.

CMU said that many drone videos were posted to social media after Hurricane Laura first hit the Golf Coast.

