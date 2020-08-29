By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited over 1,000 licensed liquor establishments on Wednesday and Thursday, issuing 18 warnings, 7 of which were in Pittsburgh.
The officers are making sure that COVID-19 mitigation requirements are being followed, including social distancing, face-coverings, and other requirements of the liquor code.
Pittsburgh had the most warnings issued in the state with 7 out of 342 checks and one establishment was issued a notice of violation.
Establishments in violation may face citations and if they continue to fail to meet the requirements, they put their liquor license at risk.
More information on enforcement and requirements can be found on the state police’s COVID-19 portal.
