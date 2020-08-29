AVON, N.Y. (AP/KDKA) — A New York man has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property after sheriff’s deputies say he stole a school bus in Pennsylvania to drive home.
According to a statement from Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty, Justin Preedom stole a school bus and drove back to Avon, New York, on Monday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious condition complaint for a bus with Pennsylvania license plates.
Authorities contacted the bus company in Sarver, Pennsylvania, to confirm if the bus was supposed to be in Avon.
Authorities say there could be additional charges filed in Pennsylvania.
Preedom was released on his own recognizance.
