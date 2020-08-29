By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Child care providers in Pennsylvania will split $117 million in CARES Act funding.
It will be the third and final distribution to help daycares and other child care facilities stay afloat during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Pennsylvania has made significant investments to preserve our child care sector to keep providers open and available to working families, but we know that child care providers remain vulnerable to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a press release.
“A strong child care industry is a requirement for a healthy economy. We must remember this as we move forward and continue support for child care providers as they care for young Pennsylvanians and allow parents to work so our communities and economy can thrive.”
More than 200 child care providers have been forced to close.
