By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have added pitcher Carson Fulmer and reinstated pitcher Kyle Crick from the injured list.
In order to make room for Fulmer and Crick, pitcher Nick Mears and infield Will Craig have been optioned.
The Pirates claimed Fulmer off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers on August 24.
Fulmer made seven appearances with Detroit, pitching 6.2 innings, giving up eight hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts.
Crick was put on the 10-day injured list on July 28.
His last appearance was July 27 when he surrendered a two-out, game-tying double to Ryan Bruan in the 9th inning.
The Pirates will face the Brewers in Milwaukee tonight at 7:10 p.m.
