PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before the Steelers hit the field for practice on Friday, the team prayed for betterment as one team.

Before the prayer, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gave a speech on everything happening right now.

The speech was shared on the Steelers social media platforms.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin gave the speech with General Manager Kevin Colbert and team owner Art Rooney II at his side.

"We wanted to pause and share with those that are hurting tonight that we see you, that we hear you, but most importantly we stand with you." – Coach Tomlin pic.twitter.com/tGraF3H9Cp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 29, 2020

The players and coaches had their arms locked and forced one line behind Tomlin.

Tomlin talked about the diversity of the team and its reaction to the pandemic and recent events, including the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI.

Tomlin said that the team is committed to being part of the solution in facing social injustices and wants to help form a more perfect union.

“Love and those talents have taught us great tolerance and understanding. We realize that those blessing put us in the minority,” Tomlin said.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons in 2020, be it from the pandemic, or the social unrest. The big perspective it has provided us is regardless of how big and important this game is for us, it’s small in the big scheme of things,” Tomlin went on to say.

“I think we need to educate ourselves,” Ben Roethlisberger said. “Specifically, I would like to educate myself. That’s why I say I’m listening. I think listening is such an important thing to do because obviously I look up at a lot of my teammates and a lot of my friends. How can I better educate myself and listen and learn because we all need to do and be better,” said Roethlisberger.

As of now, the Steelers’ first regular season game is up in the air right now.

Their opponent, the New York Giants, have discussed the possibility of boycotting the game as we’ve seen done in the NBA and WNBA.