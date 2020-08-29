CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 7 More Deaths In Addition To 63 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,128
The visit comes within two weeks of President Donald Trump's visit to Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
Filed Under:2020 Presidential Election, Mike Pence, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania News, Politics, Vice President Mike Pence, Wilkes-Barre

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EXETER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Trump-Pence campaign is returning to Pennsylvania.

Vice President Mike Pence is coming on Tuesday. He will visit a construction company near Wilkes-Barre and deliver remarks for a “Workers For Trump” rally. His visit will come less than two weeks after President Donald Trump visited Old Forge just outside Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton.

Pence visited the western part of the state last month and gave a speech at a “Cops For Trump” rally.

