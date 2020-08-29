Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EXETER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Trump-Pence campaign is returning to Pennsylvania.
Vice President Mike Pence is coming on Tuesday. He will visit a construction company near Wilkes-Barre and deliver remarks for a “Workers For Trump” rally. His visit will come less than two weeks after President Donald Trump visited Old Forge just outside Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton.
Pence visited the western part of the state last month and gave a speech at a “Cops For Trump” rally.
