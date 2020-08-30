By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in southwestern Pennsylvania on Monday to deliver a pitch to voters.
The campaign says it will be to “lay out a core question voters face in this election: are you safe in Donald Trump’s America?”
“COVID runs unchecked throughout the country, killing thousands of Americans a week and turning our economy upside down,” the campaign said ahead of the visit. “Parents around the country are struggling to send their kids to school safely. And Donald Trump continues to fan the flames of division and encourage chaos in our cities, rather than trying to calm tensions and heal this country.”
The campaign says Mr. Biden will offer a different vision for a better future.
It has not been specified where Mr. Biden will be making his remarks.
