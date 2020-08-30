By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One local all-star, competitive cheerleading program now has a new permanent home.
The “Notorious Superstars” opened their new gym in the Strip District on Sunday.
It will be for those just starting out and those who have been cheering for years.
The co-founders say the program inspires inner-city kids to cheer competitively.
“It brings out the inner-city to come together to give them an opportunity to cheer competitively,” said Chaneeka Morris, the co-founder. “It’s not really a sport known for African-American children so we brought it back to the inner-city for our girls to know they can do competitive cheerleading as well as other races and nationalities.”
The Second Chance Foundation helped the Superstars find the space.
