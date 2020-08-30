By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 670 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday and two additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 133,504 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between, August 23 and August 29, is 160,682 with 4,405 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 21,994 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Saturday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,673.

At this time, 1,515,899 people have tested negative for the virus in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Health Department reports 21,013 COVID-19 cases among residents in nursing and personal care homes and 4,493 cases among employees in those facilities, bringing the total to 25,506 at those facilities. According to state data, 5,189 residents have died from COVID-19.

Among healthcare workers, there are 9,608 diagnosed cases.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

