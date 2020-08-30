CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 99 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,310
One of several performances across Pittsburgh on Sunday was dedicated to honoring healthcare workers.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a day of piano music all across the city on Sunday.

A piano performance took place outside of UPMC Shadyside to honor the efforts and sacrifices of healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

That performance was part of “Piano Day Pittsburgh” and concerts just like it popped up all over the city.

Jazz pianist Joe DeFazio and others traveled to Bloomfield and the Strip District to perform, as well.

