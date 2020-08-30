CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 5 More Deaths In Addition To 83 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,211
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has been named the team MVP of the regular 2019-2020 season, the Penguins announced on Sunday.

This is the fifth time Malkin has received this distinction in his career. Sidney Crosby has won the award eight times, and Mario Lemieux has won 12 times.

“Malkin’s season was also filled with milestones as he continues to climb the NHL all-time ranks. His most prominent milestone was when he scored his 400th career goal on Dec. 17 at Calgary,” the Penguins said in a statement. “In doing so, he became the fourth Penguin, and 99th player in NHL history, to score 400-plus goals. Of those 99 players, 52 of them are enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, and another 14 are still active players or have not yet been out of the NHL long enough to be eligible to be elected.”

