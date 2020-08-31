Comments (2)
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network’s mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be in the Hill District on Monday.
The testing lab will be parked outside the Shop n’ Save plaza on Centre Avenue from 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
You do not need a physician’s order to be tested, but must be experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.
AHN also continues to make COVID-19 testing available at the following community locations:
- 500 Blazier Drive — Wexford, Pa.
- 4220 William Penn Highway — Monroeville, Pa.
- The former Divine Providence/Kindred Hospital — 1004 Arch Street
- AHN Braddock Urgent Care Center
- Heights Plaza Shopping Center — Natrona Heights
More information can be found on AHN’s website.
