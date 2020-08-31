CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 99 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,310
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network’s mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be in the Hill District on Monday.

The testing lab will be parked outside the Shop n’ Save plaza on Centre Avenue from 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

You do not need a physician’s order to be tested, but must be experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.

AHN also continues to make COVID-19 testing available at the following community locations:

  • 500 Blazier Drive — Wexford, Pa.
  • 4220 William Penn Highway — Monroeville, Pa.
  • The former Divine Providence/Kindred Hospital — 1004 Arch Street
  • AHN Braddock Urgent Care Center
  • Heights Plaza Shopping Center — Natrona Heights

More information can be found on AHN’s website.

