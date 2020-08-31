CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports No Additional Deaths Across State, But 521 New Cases
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police in Westmoreland County are warning people not to approach a man who escaped police custody.

Police say 44-year-old Michael Boring is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest and theft after he escaped in Fairfield Township Saturday.

Boring is described by police as 5-foot-10 with blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who sees him is told not to approach, but instead call 911.

State police are also looking for another escapee who they say was supposed to report to a correctional facility in Pittsburgh.

Police say Neuval Bone failed to report to the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center.

He has “an extensive criminal history,” police say. Bone was serving time for possession with intent to deliver.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 412-299-1607.

