By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State police are looking for a young woman who was reported missing by her parents in Fayette County.

According to state police, Katilyn Davis left a note last Monday saying she wanted to run away from her home in Point Marion. She left that same day around 6:30 p.m.

(Photo Courtesy: State Police)

Her parents reported her as missing last Tuesday.

They say she may have went to West Virginia.

Davis is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 209 pounds. She has blue eyes, red hair, a paw print tattoo on her left wrist and a nose ring.

Anyone with information on where Davis disappeared to is asked to call state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

