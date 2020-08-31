CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports No Additional Deaths Across State, But 521 New Cases
Nine testing sites will offer modified hours.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state Department of Health is making some changes to the coronavirus testing that’s available at some local Walmarts.

Nine testing sites will offer modified hours because Quest Diagnostics is changing over to a new scheduling system this week.

You can still make an appointment online.

To do so, visit this link.

