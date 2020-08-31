Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state Department of Health is making some changes to the coronavirus testing that’s available at some local Walmarts.
Nine testing sites will offer modified hours because Quest Diagnostics is changing over to a new scheduling system this week.
📢 9 @Walmart drive-thru + parking lot #COVID19 testing locations across PA will have a modified testing schedule this week. The modified testing schedule comes as Quest Diagnostics is transitioning to a different online scheduling tool. See the locations: https://t.co/cxHAqTHYiK
— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 31, 2020
You can still make an appointment online.
To do so, visit this link.
