CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 99 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,310
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather forecast from KDKA meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We start today off dry and cool, then mostly cloudy skies are expected through much of the day.

It looks like many will stay in the mid 70’s, so a tad bit cooler than yesterday and average.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We start to see the chance for rain showers in the afternoon and evening move in from the south, and that’s where most of the rain will stay.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Nothing severe is expected.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It will be comfortable today but by Tuesday, we start off dry, highs are back in the mid-80’s and humidity is back up.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

More showers and storms arrive Tuesday night and the chance will last through Thursday.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments