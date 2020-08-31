Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We start today off dry and cool, then mostly cloudy skies are expected through much of the day.
It looks like many will stay in the mid 70’s, so a tad bit cooler than yesterday and average.
We start to see the chance for rain showers in the afternoon and evening move in from the south, and that’s where most of the rain will stay.
Nothing severe is expected.
It will be comfortable today but by Tuesday, we start off dry, highs are back in the mid-80’s and humidity is back up.
More showers and storms arrive Tuesday night and the chance will last through Thursday.
