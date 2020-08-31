CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports No Additional Deaths Across State, But 521 New Cases
Police are telling people it's a crime to steal campaign signs "in light of recent thefts."
By: KDKA-TV News

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – State police are reminding residents stealing political campaign signs is a crime after recent thefts.

State police say people who steal a political campaign sign could be charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition. This would be a third-degree misdemeanor.

Police say they’re reminding the public of these charges “in light of recent thefts” of campaign signs in the area of Westmoreland, Indiana, Somerset and Cambria counties.

The thefts come as things begin to heat up in Pennsylvania, with both Joe Biden and President Trump visiting the Pittsburgh area this week.

