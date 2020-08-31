By: KDKA-TV News
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – State police are reminding residents stealing political campaign signs is a crime after recent thefts.
State police say people who steal a political campaign sign could be charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition. This would be a third-degree misdemeanor.
COMMUNITY ADVISORY: "In light of recent thefts of political campaign signs reported in the Troop A coverage area, Commanding Officer Captain Stephen M. Russo and members of Troop A would like to remind members of the public that stealing a political campaign sign is a crime."⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QjL07E29qm
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) August 31, 2020
Police say they’re reminding the public of these charges “in light of recent thefts” of campaign signs in the area of Westmoreland, Indiana, Somerset and Cambria counties.
The thefts come as things begin to heat up in Pennsylvania, with both Joe Biden and President Trump visiting the Pittsburgh area this week.
You must log in to post a comment.